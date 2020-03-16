LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It became official on Monday: bars and restaurants in Kentucky and Indiana are closed for in-person dining. Governors for both states made the announcement during their news conferences.

Dan Borsch, the owner of Burger Boy Diner, said he's been feeling the impact.

“I’m devastated,” he said.

He said he supports governor Andy Beshear’s decision to limit Kentucky’s bars and restaurants to pickup and delivery only. The goal is to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“So that we can save lives," Borsch said.

In response to Beshear’s decision, Stacy Roof, president of Kentucky’s Restaurant Association said: “I’m scared that some restaurants will not survive this. Restaurant profit margins are 5% or less, so cash flow is vitally important.

Without notice, many restaurants have product they ordered that will not be consumed.”

“Business is down 80 plus percent. The vast majority of my staff I’ve had to let go," Borsch said. “Normally we’d be hustling right now, busy, full with tables with customers coming and going.”

“It’s starting to get real and scary," said customer Sonia Gutierrez.

Borsch told us he will do whatever it takes to help is community.

“We’ll probably also eventually get to the point where we’re doing reduced price meals,” he said, adding that he may even distribute food, free of charge, to employees who may be in need.

We will continue focusing on the impact of coronavirus on local businesses. Is there a store, restaurant, or another business in your community you see impacted? We want to hear from you. Email Focus@whas11.com.

