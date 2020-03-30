LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Monday, March 30

12:14 p.m.

Forty-five employees of Norton Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CEO Russ Cox. One of them has been hospitalized. All of them worked in patient focused areas.

Norton developed an app for employees to take a self-assessment before their shift. Employees also have their temperatures checked when they arrive.

11:45 a.m.

Friends of Metro Animal Services says for Louisville Metro Animal Services to maintain no-kill status, they need donations and adoptions. They said while they remain open, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the shelter. Those who adopt will be eligible for a weekly drawing of a $100 gift card.

Starting today, the Kentucky Humane Society is offering pet food through a food bank at their Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center. Food distribution will be 9-11 a.m. even day and will be done alphabetically by last name.

A-E: Monday

F-J: Tuesday

K-O: Wednesday

P-T: Thursday

U-Z: Friday

