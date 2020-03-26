This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Thursday, March 26

11 a.m.

Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has temporarily furloughed employees at certain properties including, Derby City Gaming, that has ceased operations following government-ordered closures amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The closures will begin immediately, however, CDI is taking steps to limit the impact of its employees by continuing to provide health, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits.

Salaried employees across the company will receive a salary reduction.

10 a.m.

Jefferson County Public Schools are donating thousands of personal protection equipment to local health care workers.

The district said there is around 20,000 masks, eye protection and gloves that have been in storage since the 2009 H1N1 epidemic. JCPS will load all of the PPE and deliver it to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health to distribute to local health care providers.

Senator Rand Paul sent letter to President Trump urging support for Kentucky Disaster Declaration Request on March 16.

“I respectfully urge you to promptly consider this request by Governor Beshear. Additionally, I ask that you work to expedite delivery of the 100,000 test kits and 5,000 swabs that have been requested by the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Sen. Paul said in the letter.

