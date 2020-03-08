Real-time updates: Kentucky confirms 31,185 COVID-19 cases overall

As of Sunday night, Kentucky reported an overall total of 31,185 COVID-19 cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, August 3

10:30 a.m.

Baptist Health announced they passed a testing mark of 100,000 in Kentucky and southern Indiana combined. As of July 31, Baptist Health had performed 102,013 tests.

“Testing has been, and continues to be a challenge since the early days of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health system CEO. “But throughout, Baptist has used all of the resources at our disposal to help address the issue of testing across all of the areas we are privileged to serve. Testing allows us to identify patients with COVID-19, a crucial step in keeping them, and our caregivers, safe."

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 621,206 tests had been performed overall in the state as of July 30. Baptist Health said, based on these numbers, their percentage of testing across Kentucky is nearly 15%

