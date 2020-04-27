INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, April 27
Noon
ISDH is reporting 15,961 positive cases of COVID-19 — 963 more than reported Sunday. Those cases date back to April 22.
The number of deaths reported since Sunday increased by 31, now totaling 844.
- 2779 New Tests
RELATED: Real-time updates: Indiana COVID-19 positive cases surpass 15,000 total statewide
RELATED: Indiana Department of Correction confirms first loss of corrections officer from COVID-19
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.