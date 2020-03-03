LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) — A new test developed by a Purdue University researcher could be a game changer in the worldwide fight against the Covid-19 virus. It is quick. It is easy. However there are there are still obstacles to overcome.

The test is still being perfected. It is not much more complicated than a pregnancy test. One line is negative, two lines indicate positive for an infectious disease.

“I hope this will be a game changer.” said researcher Dr. Jacqueline C. Linnes. “This potentially could be very important to contain an epidemic.”

The test, according to Linnes, can be done in any doctor’s office or health clinic by swabbing patient’s nose or throat.

The current testing for COVID-19 or novel coronavirus is done in selected laboratories, by specially trained technicians, using scientific testing equipment. Results take days.

The new test produces results in 40 minutes or less.

“The difference between minutes and days is huge. Imagine the amount of people you could come in contact with throughout the course of a day waiting for results.” Linnes said. “I hope this is a potential game changer.”

But first there are problems to be solved. The test must be biologically modified to detect the specific Covid-19 virus. Once that is accomplished, it would take millions of dollars to move the test from a laboratory to a manufacturing facility able to produce them by the 10’s of thousands.

“Other researchers have called to see what we can do to come together and move this thing along.” Linnes said.

In a world now racing to stop a seemingly unstoppable virus Linnes hopes that additional research and development that typically takes years, can be accomplished in months.

