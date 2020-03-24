LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a mother of two teenage girls, Rhonda Blandford knows how important it is for kids to continue learning even though the school doors may physically be closed.

"When it comes time for test time or when school starts next year, it'll be gone because they're not using those tools and they're not practicing those tools," she said.

But in today's digital age, most non-traditional instruction is delivered with technology, meaning students will need certain devices in order to receive that out-of-classroom education.

"They have a cellphone. They have a laptop. And they have service and we have Wi-Fi," Blandford said. "So they're pretty fortunate. But other kids do not have that and I've been that kid before."

Blandford decided to start Project Tech Drive to address this problem. While it is still in the very early stages, Blandford said she has already reached out to school leaders and community groups about her desire to collect laptops, tablets, and phones and then distribute them to students who need them. She said the NAMI Youth Advocacy Council is also helping to collect donations. Blandford said her goal is to collect 5,000 devices for JCPS families.

"We need the community to come together and support each other during this time," school board member Joe Marshall wrote in a tweet Monday evening, quoting one of Blandford's posts.

JCPS is working on a plan to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students so students have access to a device to complete their school work remotely. While it is still not yet known at this time how families will request or receive the Chromebooks, the school district has indicated it will be reaching out to families on free and reduced lunch first. JCPS is moving to non-traditional instruction on April 7.

A JCPS spokesperson said JCPS is not able to collect and redistribute these devices to students, but did applaud Blandford for her desire to help other families and said she could directly give the devices to them. Blandford said she is still working on the logistics of how families can apply for and receive their devices but hope to partner with principals and school board members on how to best reach families in need.

Blandford, who also serves as a parent leader for the JCPS/NCFL Parent Advocacy Council and as the communications chair member for the 15th District PTA, said her desire to help others comes from being on the other side.

"I was taken away from my mom when I was 7 and put in foster care," she said. "I stayed there for a couple of years and I had to learn what it really was like to not have anything."

Beyond the devices, Blandford said she also hopes to be able to provide Wi-Fi or a wireless hotspot connection for students. She also hopes to eventually expand the program to help adults and job seekers gain access to the necessary technology.

"This is something we can continue even after because there are plenty of kids who still need this technology even after the virus is gone," she said.

Blandford said she is in the process of applying for 501(c)3 status.

More information can be found by emailing projecttechdrive@gmail.com or by following @ProjectTechDriv on Twitter.

