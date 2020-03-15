CHICAGO — Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to close starting Monday night.

Pritzker made the announcement at a Sunday afternoon press conference. The bars and restaurants must close their dine-in options to the public until March 30. They can continue to offer curb-side pick-up orders.

Pritzker said he is also working with restaurants to develop safe delivery options as well.

In the press conference, state health officials announced there are now 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 64 on Sunday.

One of the cases is in Clinton County in southwest Illinois. It is the third case in the Metro East.

On Saturday, the state announced two St. Clair County residents have tested positive, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. A Woodford County man in his 70s and a Cumberland County man in his 70s also tested positive.

A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive, according to a press release.

Illinois health officials are working with the care facility to identify all close contacts and “protect the health and safety of all residents and staff at the facility.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

