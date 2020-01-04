LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just something for fun, to pass the time of isolation, is now making its rounds on Facebook and having a direct financial impact on Louisville's COVID-19 relief fund.

As you've scrolled through social media this week, a poster may have caught your eye.

"Poster art is supposed to be distributed," said Tremain Farrar, the creator of a series of three COVID-19 posters. "It's supposed to be seen by the public. Miraculously, this poster has taken off and has been shown to a digital audience... it's out there!"

The Walden School Marketing and Communications director first made a poster with toilet paper at the focal point, encouraging others to reduce, reuse and recycle. Next, a poster about social distancing, encouraging the practice among all groups. But a poster focused on Andy Beshear has become a true call to action.

"My responsibility as both a citizen and the creator of this artwork... I was like I will donate all proceeds to a COVID relief charity," Farrar said. "I decided on the One Louisville COVID Relief Response fund."

Farrar is attempting to set an example for all Kentuckians, just like our motto states, 'United we Stand.'

"This is for the common cause," Farrar said. "We are in crisis mode, but we can work together."

The posters are available by clicking here and proceeds from each sale go to Louisville's COVID Relief Fund.

