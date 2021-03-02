Tips for parenting during the pandemic

Your kids can't see their friends. A lot of the places you used to go are either closed or can't hold very many people so they fill up fast.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parenting is stressful enough. Then, add a pandemic into the mix and the stresses worsen. Anxiety and depression can also set in. It's a rising trend that doctors across the country are seeing during their patient visits.

Your kids can't see their friends. A lot of the places you used to go are either closed or can't hold very many people so they fill up fast. Plus, most kids in our area have been learning from home for the better part of a year.

So how do you handle it?

Dr. Susan Albers is a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic and has some tips to help relieve some of that stress.

She says, for starters, pick your battles. Make a list of issues and rules that are most important and stay consistent. Otherwise, your children may think they can bend them when they want.

Another tip, be a good role model. As you know, kids are constantly observing, so if they see you neglecting your own responsibilities, they may try to do the same.

Finally, don't be afraid to say no.

"We've all struggled during the pandemic, so it's easy to say, oh, have that extra cookie or stay up an extra hour. But, right now, it's really important to stay firm to your rules and expectations," Dr. Albers said.

Dr. Albers says all of this can be overwhelming, so don't be too hard on yourself. If you are having trouble, try talking with other parents to see what's working for them.

