OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — Owen County Schools in Kentucky are closed Thursday, March 12 because of a school employee who was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Owen County is about an hour north of Lexington, KY.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Stafford issued a statement Thursday morning about the closure. According to the statement, the school employee had experienced a possible exposure to COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for 14 days. The employee does not live in Owen County and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Owen County.

The school district decided to close after consulting with the Three Rivers District Health Department, which is following guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the CDC.

Owen County Schools will continue to clean and sanitize in each building. They are also asking everyone to follow guidelines like washing your hands and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

The district also advised parents to keep kids at home from school and all activities when they are sick.

It is unclear when Owen County students will return to school. The superintendent's statement did not mention any closings other than Thursday, March 12.

