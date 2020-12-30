Oldham County care facility closes amid lawsuits, COVID outbreaks

In a release, Friendship Health and Rehab is closing their doors on Jan 29 saying the cost of the pandemic has been overwhelming.

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — An Oldham County nursing home says it is closing its doors for good due to COVID-19.

Friendship Health and Rehab will be closing their doors Jan. 29.

In a press release the facility said, "We have been fighting this pandemic for almost 9 months now, and the costs and challenges associated with it, have simply been overwhelming, especially the last 2 months, and we anticipate the challenges persisting well into 2021."

Since the pandemic began, Friendship Health has experienced an outbreak.

According to a report from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, since the start of the pandemic, 107 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility, and 20 residents have died from the virus.

An additional 48 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

This facility has had multiple lawsuits filed against them. A lawsuit in 2018, alleges that an employee was sexually harassing employees.

Richard Coleman, a former certified nursing assistant at the facility, is accused of sexually assaulting a resident in 2017, and assaulting female nurses at the facility.

He was fired from the facility in 2018.

Today, an anonymous nurse assistant who works at the facility spoke on the facility's response to the matter.

"Myself and many others are still kind of shell shocked at the way things are being handled," the nurse said.

Officials with Friendship Health could not be reached for comment.

