Oldham County man released from hospital following 21-day COVID-19 battle

Officials with Baptist Health La Grange said 65-year-old Phillip Draper had been hospitalized and in intensive care since Nov. 25.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — An Oldham County man is going home after spending 21-days in intensive care, battling COVID-19.

Officials with Baptist Health La Grange said 65-year-old Phillip Draper had been hospitalized since Nov. 25.

As he battled the virus, officials said Draper was on “maximum oxygen support” and was nearly placed on a ventilator.

However, he was celebrated by his wife Sue and other family members as he was wheeled out of the hospital Saturday night.

Sue said her husband would not have made it through without the “care and compassion” of his nurses while he was in isolation.

Draper also celebrated his birthday on Dec. 16 while hospitalized.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.