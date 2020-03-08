Oldham County Fair happening this week despite coronavirus concerns from some top officials

The Oldham County Fair Board has issued its COVID-19 policy, which will be in effect during the county fair, which runs from August 4-8.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The Oldham County Fair will open Tuesday despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not sure what we're going to see, but I think there's a lot of pent up demand," Oldham County Fair Board member Steve Heggie said. "I looked at some of our Facebook posts and the replies we have, we have a lot of people, especially younger people, who are wanting to get out and do something."

The Oldham County Fair Board has issued its COVID-19 policy, which will be in effect during the county fair, which runs from August 4-8.

According to the policy, visitors will have to give their names and contact information to fair staff at the front gate and will have their temperatures taken. People will also be required to have a mask to enter the fairground and will need to wear one when near other people. There will also be no alcohol sales this year.

Many popular events have also been canceled, including live music shows and the petting zoo. Some events, like the demolition derby and the tractor pull, are still scheduled. The rides will also be open at the fair with crews from Kissel Entertainment, which is scheduled to work the Kentucky State Fair later this month, setting up the attractions and cleaning them down.

"We're going to be wiping down the rides at all the contact points in between the rides, plus we have hand sanitizer all over," Heggie said.

But even with the policies in place, which Heggie claims go beyond what state and local guidelines mandate for public safety, some are still not sure the fair will be safe during the pandemic.

"I won't be at the fair. You won't see me there," Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said. "You won't see the health department director there. You won't see any Oldham County sheriff's deputies there."

Voegele said he and Oldham County Health Department Director Teresa Gamsky had both asked the fair board to shut down the county fair this year because of the coronavirus. He said when the fair board refused, he considered using his executive power to do so before the county attorney advised he did not believe he would be able to shut down the fair.

"We try to be light touch here and not heavy-handed and force people into positions they don't agree with," he said.

Now Voegele and the health department are strongly recommending people avoid the crowds and stay home this year out of an abundance of caution.

"I don't feel it's necessary to take that risk at this point, particularly with school starting soon and people coming from other counties," he said. "There are just many unknowns associated with the coronavirus."

"I think their caution is well-founded because of what's happening in today's environment but I think we're going to be able to pull it off because we do have a plan," Heggie said when asked about Voegele and the health department's recommendation.

The state has reported more than 550 cases in Oldham County with a dozen deaths.