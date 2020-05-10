Real-time COVID-19 updates: Gov. Beshear confirms 543 new cases, 5 new deaths

Gov. Beshear confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with real-time updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of October 5,2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, October 5

Governor Andy Beshear confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state’s overall total to 73,158. Five more deaths were also confirmed.

Sixty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which nine were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 1 month old.

“I believe that is the highest Monday, certainly in the last four weeks and by an appreciable amount,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Monday include a 69-year-old man from Boyd County; an 85-year-old man and two women, ages 91 and 99, from Daviess County; and a 71-year-old man from Robertson County.

“More cases equal more death,” the Governor said. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens. If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,539,707 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.69%, and at least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.