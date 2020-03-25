LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jessica Dambros knows her job normally already demands plenty of sacrifice.

"Nursing isn't a career," she said. "It's a calling."

But these days, it seems the sacrifices that she and her fellow nurses and healthcare workers have to make are even greater as they work on the frontlines of the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I've been very blessed. I think a lot of us have been incredibly blessed to go home and know that we have a family that understands as much as they can that we have to do this," she said.

Like hospitals all over the world, things are different at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville, where Dambros works as an emergency services nurse manager. A staff that is usually busy treating patients is no stranger to having plenty of patients, but the added challenge of fighting a highly contagious virus that still holds many mysteries is one they've had to work through.

"Every day is completely different," she said. "It's a total moving target."

The battle doesn't end when their shift is over and they can take off their scrubs.

"We have a potential for carrying this home," she said. "And we all have parents and loved ones that could be at risk just like everybody else, but we are here doing this."

Dambrose and others like her are finding ways to stay in touch with their loved ones, thanks to modern-day technology.

"I've never FaceTimed as much as I've FaceTimed," she said. "I have siblings that are also essential who have small children. I haven't been able to see them but we're finding ways to make it work."

