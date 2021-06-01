Norton Healthcare has 200 ICU beds available, prepared for possible post-holiday surge

There are currently 171 COVID-19 patients being treated across Norton Healthcare hospitals, which is less then 10% of their overall capacity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare officials said they are nowhere near capacity on Tuesday, as the hospitals prepare for a possible post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 171 COVID-19 patients being treated across Norton Healthcare hospitals, which is less then 10% of their overall capacity.

“Certainly where we are today, we do have the capacity to continue to go up, not that we want to go up,” Chief Administrative Officer Charlotte Ipsan, with Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, explained.

As of Jan. 5, there are 43 patients in the ICU, leaving 202 beds still available. There are 22 patients on a ventilator.

“We are prepared and planning always for the surge upon the surge, and what we've seen with that two week positive rate continuing to rise does give us concern with what is out there in the community,” Ipsan said.

Ipsan said the rolling two week positivity rate at Norton testing sites is up to 32%, compared to 27% in December, and 16% in November.



“It's the highest that we have seen. So we need to again stay extremely vigilant with social distancing, wearing your mask, washing your hands and continuing on this fight to provide vaccines to all those we can deploy it to.”



Across town at The Enclave at East Louisville, some of Louisville’s most vulnerable got their turn.



“It was fine, didn't hurt,” Janet Lepley said. She is among the group of residents and staff at the facility getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“It's good to know there's something out there and that somebody cares and they're doing something about it.”



At Norton Healthcare, Ipsan said more than 6,000 healthcare workers have already been vaccinated, and another 3,000 are set to be scheduled.

“I can't tell you how excited these people are to receive the vaccine and see light at the end of the tunnel,” Ipsan said.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.