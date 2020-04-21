LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has a coronavirus patient who is the first in the world to take part in a clinical drug trial.

Norton itself is just one of 40 locations around the world to participate.

The medicine, selinexor, is a cancer drug and the study looks into decreasing the virus’ ability to reproduce in patient cells.

The therapy could also decrease the release of a biochemical responsible for inflammation that in some cases can cause organ damage.

This is just one therapy being studied at Norton Healthcare to help patients affected by COVID-19 recover.

The clinical trial studies the antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties of selinexor in patients experiencing severe COVID-19.

