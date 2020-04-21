LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has a coronavirus patient who is the first in the world to take part in a clinical drug trial.
Norton itself is just one of 40 locations around the world to participate.
The medicine, selinexor, is a cancer drug and the study looks into decreasing the virus’ ability to reproduce in patient cells.
The therapy could also decrease the release of a biochemical responsible for inflammation that in some cases can cause organ damage.
This is just one therapy being studied at Norton Healthcare to help patients affected by COVID-19 recover.
The clinical trial studies the antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties of selinexor in patients experiencing severe COVID-19.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
MORE ON WHAS11.COM