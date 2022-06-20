Norton to begin issuing COVID-19 vaccine to kids under 5 by end of the week

Norton Healthcare says it should receive a shipment of vaccine does Wednesday or Thursday with plans to potentially giving shots on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of the youngest children in the country in the country are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said they have ordered 20,000 doses with half of that expected in the first shipment.

Dr. Kristina Bryant with Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases said some believe COVID-19 isn’t a big deal for kids, but that isn’t true.

“Some parents may say 'well my kid's healthy', but half of all kids hospitalized with COVID-19 are perfectly healthy. So, this is a big day. We now have two safe and healthy vaccines to protect children against COVID-19,” she said.

Parents will be able to make appointments with Norton mid-week.

Norton will also have doses at their pop-up clinic at the Norton Community Medical Associates Audubon location this weekend as demand warrants them.

