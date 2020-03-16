LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people in Kentucky and Indiana have been tested for COVID-19 and dozens have been confirmed positive for the virus. But not everyone asking for a test is getting one. This means there are some people who could be infected and not even know it.

Louisville hospitals report the number of test kits they have available is constantly changing. Many report they are expecting new kits to come in later this week, but could not confirm how many kits are coming, or when they will arrive.

In a letter from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to all Kentucky health care providers, the secretary describes "limited commercial availability of necessary lab components". This means there isn't enough lab equipment for our community's testing needs. Healthcare staff are working under order from the state to "conserve and prioritize” by only testing those with greatest need.

Right now, COVID-19 testing is limited to only those sick enough to be hospitalized or people who work with vulnerable populations like staff at jails, nursing homes or schools.

As for when we will have access to widespread testing- state leaders say it’s out of their hands.

"We hope that in the near future there will be widespread testing- we don't have a timeline for that- and every time we get a timeline it seems to extended,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.



Two weeks ago the Kentucky Public Health Commissioner said the CDC is looking at the commercial industry to produce more kits, but did not provide a timeline.

