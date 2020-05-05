SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As Kentucky and the rest of the country begins the process of getting back to business, the lack of testing continues to be a barrier with health experts and some leaders caution against a full reopening without accessible testing for everyone.

"Just because we are reopening doesn't mean COVID is over and it's time to go back to normal," Roanya Rice, the public health director of the North Central District Health Department, said. "Primarily we want testing so that we know who is positive. We can isolate and quarantine them and help slow or prevent the spread of COVID-19."

North Central District Health Department is partnering with the Department of Public Health, UPS and Gravity Diagnostics to bring drive-through testing sites to locations in Henry County, Shelby County, Spencer County and Trimble County. These sites are for those who live or work in those counties and higher priority will be given to healthcare workers, first responders and other identified by public health.

Rice said these new sites give people living in these more rural counties an opportunity to get tested without driving all the way to Jefferson and Fayette Counties, which have added testing sites in the last few weeks.

"There are large testing sites there, but as far as our small rural counties, they have to drive to get this testing, so we feel we now have the capacity and testing kits available to join into the initiative," she said.

According to Rice, the Shelby County location can see up to 48 people per day. The other counties have smaller testing sites and can see up to 12 people for now, though as the need grows, that number will likely increase as well.

Those interested in getting tested should call the NCDHD COVID-19 Call Center at 502-390-2600 to see if they qualify for testing and to set up an appointment.

"Anybody can get tested," Rice said. "We are testing not only those who feel like they have symptoms but others who just want to be tested or are healthcare workers."

The locations and hours are:

Shelby County Health Department- 615 11th Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065 - Tuesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Henry County Health Department- 75 Park Road, New Castle, KY 40050 - Wednesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Spencer County Health Department- 88 Spears Drive, Taylorsville, KY 40071 - Wednesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Trimble County Health Department- 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, KY 40006 - Thursdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Other Kentucky testing sites

RELATED: List | Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations in Kentuckiana

The Little Clinic

Sites in Louisville and Lexington

and Testing starts April 27 and runs 2 weeks

Those seeking to a test can get location and registration details online

The Little Clinic

Sites in Owensboro and Bowling Green

and Testing starts April 28 and will last 3 days

Those seeking to a test can get location and registration details online

Walgreens

Site in Lexington

Testing starts April 24 and runs 7 days a week

Limited to healthcare workers, first responders and people over 18 with symptoms

Register for test online

Walmart

Site at Bashford Manor store in Louisville

Testing starts April 29 and runs 7 days a week, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Limited to healthcare workers, first responders and people over 18 with symptoms

Register for test online

Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept.

Tie Breaker Park, 9503 Eagle Way, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open to first responders, health workers and anyone else with symptoms, screening on site

The Louisville Urban League and Norton Healthcare

Offering testing by appointment only to its clients who are high-risk or want to be tested for COVID-19.

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

April 30 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Oldham County Health Department

1786 Commerce Parkway, La Grange, KY 40031

Open to anyone who has symptoms

Register for testing online

North Central District Health Department

Testing available starting May 5 in Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Trimble Counties. To be eligible for testing, you must work or reside in those counties and meet screening criteria. The screening process can be started by calling the NCDHD COVID-19 Call Center at (502) 390-2600.

Shelby County Health Department

615 11th St., Shelbyville, KY 40065

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drive-thru testing

Henry County Health Department

75 Park Road, New Castle, KY 40050

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Curbside testing

Spencer County Health Department

88 Spears Drive, Taylorsville, KY 40071

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Curbside testing

Trimble County Health Department

138 Miller Lane, Bedford, KY 40006

Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Curbside testing

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky

101 Town and Country Lane, Hazard, KY 41701

Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to everyone, screening on site

Murray Calloway County Hospital

803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call (270) 753-0704 to request an appointment

Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms

Rockcastle Regional Hospital

145 Newcomb Ave., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to everyone, must register at (606) 256-7385

Trigg County Primary Care Clinic

214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY 42211

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Open to everyone over 5 months, registration on-site

