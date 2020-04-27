LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear says some thousands of Kentuckians still waiting for unemployment payments will have much needed relief.

The Beshear administration say they are making progress in addressing the massive amounts of unemployment insurance claims.

They say at least 283,000 claims from March have been processed. An additional 149,000 March and April claims are expected to be processed Monday night.

The governor also confirmed that 150,000 first-time payments also went out Monday.

They’re expecting 30,000 claims from March will be paid out this week.

“Our goal is to get through those last March claims this week,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you filed in March and you haven’t received anything yet, I’ll be darned if we are not going to get it done this week.”

Beshear says if Kentuckians filed in March and still have not received a payment, a new hotline is expected to be announced Tuesday just for them.

