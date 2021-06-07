NAACP, City holding COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic in Chickasaw Park

The clinic is expected to take place on Saturday, according to the organization.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NAACP of Louisville is partnering with the Park DuValle Community Health Center to host a vaccine and rapid COVID-19 test clinic at Chickasaw Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ups will be welcome for the clinic, which will have the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available to choose from.

"We want to take it to the people," President of the NAACP Louisville chapter, Raoul Cunningham, said. "We're going to be there rain or shine and we ask people, don't let a little rain keep you from coming out, if it should rain."

Cunningham said they are trying to get the word out as much as possible, through door-to-door canvassing, churches, sororities and fraternities, and a partnership with three radio stations who will broadcast live during the event.

"With the Delta variant, it spreads quicker than we have been used to so there is a fear there can be another outbreak," Cunningham said. "Vaccination in the African-American community is very low and therefore, there is a need to do everything we can to increase the participation."

Cunningham said there will be door prizes and snacks at Saturday's event for those who get the COVID-19 shot.

