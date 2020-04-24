LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At sundown, the Muslim community rang in their most important time of year Ramadan, and like other faith communities, they've had to adjust their celebrations.

For the Muslim community, Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar.

RELATED: Countries take different approaches in lifting lockdown



It's celebrated by fasting, prayer, reflection, and a month of charity work. Dr. Muhammad Babar, the President of Muslim Americans for Compassion says the community normally would get together in “the Islamic center and we pray together and reflect on the purpose of our creation.”

In 2020, Babar says they're going virtual, “There are families that are at home and they are having zoom meetings so that they can breakfast together so that they feel they are part of the community,” Babar says.

While celebrations will look different, Semsudin Haseljic the President of the Bosniac American Islamic Center says tradition means making sweet cookies after sundown, opening your doors, and having the entire neighborhood join in. In 2020, Haseljic says the community is using social media to inspire each other and uphold century-old traditions.



The month-long custom of giving is being replaced with specific need donations amid this pandemic like masks and food drives for essential workers.

Dr. Babar says he hopes when this pandemic is over and Ramadan is over, his hope is “we continue to share and continue those acts of kindness in our humanity.”

RELATED: Appointments at Shawnee Park COVID-19 testing site filled through May 1

RELATED: Kentucky real-time updates | 352 inmates to be released from county jails

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.