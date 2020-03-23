LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville MSD board has approved an additional $100,000 donation to the Louisville Water Foundation for customer assistance.

Louisville MSD and Louisville Water Company realize that many customers are facing stressful and challenging times right now. The utilities are working together to help customers manage their water and wastewater bills.

“As our community and the World faces the growing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to help those who are struggling through no fault of their own. We fully support increasing MSD’s support of our customers through Drops of Kindness,” states MSD Board Chair Marita Willis.

The Louisville Water Foundation funds a customer assistance program, Drops of Kindness that helps the utilities retail customers in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties pay their water and wastewater bills.

The Foundation works with a charitable organization in each county to administer the funds. In Jefferson County, Community Ministries operates the program helping nearly 1,000 families annually with their water and wastewater charges through an existing grant from the Foundation.

Previously, MSD provided $150,000 for its yearly support of the program. The new additional funding will allow the Ministries to extend its reach over the coming months.

MSD is also offering Senior citizens who are age 65 or older and have a gross annual household income of

$35,000 or less a 30 percent discount on wastewater charges and the EPA surcharge. To apply, please fill out and submit the Senior Citizen Discount application. Call MSD Customer Relations at 502.540.6000 for assistance with the form.

