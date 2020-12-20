Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UPS Worldport for distribution

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived via truck at the UPS Worldport.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the UPS Worldport, Moderna's vaccine arrived at the facility for distribution.

The second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for use by the FDA arrived via truck shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

UPS is continuing their vaccine delivery efforts through a partnership with global pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor McKesson.

Moderna's vaccine is similar to Pfizer one that is now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home residents as the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history starts to ramp up.

"To combine both Pfizer and Moderna in the midst of our busiest season is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue to do what we do best, which is delivering what matters the most," UPS VP of Flight Operations, Houston Mills said.

Moderna expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first three months of 2021, with 85-100 million of those available in the U.S.

The company has about 5.9 million doses ready for shipment beginning this weekend, according to Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development program.

"I know there are a lot of folks, who have seen the first doctors and nurses take their vaccine shots and for us to be a part of that process through Operation Warp Speed, the public private partnership, there is a lot of pride for all of us," Mills said.

