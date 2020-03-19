LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many parts of our community are needing help right now, having been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another. That's why Metro Council is planning to vote on a $2.7 million relief package at its meeting Thursday night.

If it passes, Mayor Greg Fischer would also need to approve it, but if he does, the city can immediately begin getting money in the hands of people who need it most right now.

"Priority one is to mitigate the spread of the virus and then we're also now trying to make sure those most financially vulnerable are getting the assistance that they need from our community," Mayor Fischer said during his Wednesday afternoon teleconference.

The money was a one-time revenue surplus from last year, originally set aside to help pay down the city's pension fund obligation at $900,000 a year over the next three years.

"The pension system is something that we have to deal with July 1, but this is something we need to deal with today. Right now," Metro Council President David James (D-6,) said. This is so much more pressing. We are trying to save lives right now. We are trying to let people know we understand that this is very hard on them, it's very hard on us, it's very hard on everyone involved."

The $2.7 million will go to the metro Office of Resiliency, which will spread the money to organizations the city already works with that provide emergency services like housing, food, or daycare. The emergency ordinance names programs like Community Ministries, Dare to Care, and Neighborhood Place, although the funds may not be limited to just those.

"All of a sudden folks are in a spot where they aren't able to buy food for their children or pay their rent so we are trying to provide a stop gap measure to help out until the federal government can kick in with its aid package," James said. "We, and many other cities around the country, are waiting on federal funding to arrive to help the citizens, to help pay for the extra things the city is doing to fight the virus and try and keep everybody safe."

President James said the money will not create any new programs or jobs. Rather, he said it will be "simply reinforcing" existing community partner organizations.

When asked if any council members oppose the measure, or have concerns, President James said some people have concerns about a person trying to commit fraud to get money they don't deserve through the program.

"We're going to work real hard to make sure we put safeguards in place to make sure that doesn't happen," James said. "The program's not going to be perfect but we are at a point where we have citizens that are desperate for help and we need to help them."

Council members will be voting on the measure during their 6 p.m. meeting Thursday night. During the teleconference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Fischer indicated he expects it to go through.

"I am sure that they will be passing that on Thursday," Fischer said in reference to the emergency relief ordinance.

A few council members will be in the chambers during the meeting, but most members will be at home. James said it will be the council's first attempt at a virtual meeting, as they work to maintain social distancing.

"We are in extraordinary times and we are all learning every day something new," James said. "We'll all be better for it and we will come out on the other side of this."

The public is not allowed in city hall right now, but the council meeting can be viewed online and by MetroTV.

