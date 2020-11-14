Louisville mayor emphasizes importance of 'red zone' reduction, one day after county reports record daily high of COVID-19 cases

The county’s positivity rate is more than 6% and more than 16% of all county COVID-19 patients that have been admitted to a hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer emphasized the importance of the community following all red zone reduction recommendations as Jefferson County reported a record daily high of COVID-19 cases.

Thanksgiving became the focal point of the conversation during Saturday’s Facebook Live because the city is reaching unprecedented virus levels.

Jefferson County reported 642 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Friday – the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began.

The county’s positivity rate is more than 6% and more than 16% of all county COVID-19 patients that have been admitted to a hospital.

“As you listen to the media, it’s not unusual now for it to be the highest total every new day – obviously what we need to do is reverse that trend – go back the other way,” he said.

To find out more about Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers and incident map, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.