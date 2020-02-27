LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer along with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness is bracing the community with updates on preparations Louisville is taking against the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19).

Mayor Fischer confirmed that there are no cases of Covid-19 in Kentucky or Indiana. Stressing that the city and state health officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if necessary.

“While the situation with Covid-19 is evolving and Louisvillians continue to be at very low risk, we are in contact with the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.” Mayor Fischer added.

The Muhammad Ali Airport is not a place where travelers from outside the U.S. arrive directly from other countries and those who land at SDF have already been screened for Covid-19 in other places Mayor Fischer expressed.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, Director of Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness stressed that in Louisville “We are at far greater risk from the flue than from Covid-19. We’ve had more than 7,600 confirmed flu cases in Louisville with eight deaths,” she said.

There is no vaccine to prevent Covid-19 however there are things everyone can do to prevent the virus from spreading like washing hands frequently, covering your cough, sneeze into your sleeve and if you’re sick stay home.

According to the CDC, there are 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States and of those cases, 12 people had traveled to infected countries. Two of those infected were close personal household contacts.

“We will continue to welcome visitors to our city and Louisville Tourism confirms that all conventions planned for spring and summer are still happening. We’re moving ahead with big events like Thunder, and Kentucky Derby 146” Mayor Fischer stated.

