LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Masonic Home Louisville has confirmed that a former patient at the daily living campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient was living at the Sam Swope Care Center in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

According to Masonic Home Louisville, the patient was in continuous isolation while receiving care and all isolation protocols were applied. They say they were notified by a local hospital about the former patient's diagnosis.

A Masonic Homes spokesperson said the campus followed all recommendations made by the Kentucky Department of Public Health for infection control procedures.

Employees who were in contact with this patient during the patient's stay have been identified and they are being notified, the Masonic Homes spokesperson.

The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

Masonic Homes has three other locations in the Commonwealth including one in Shelbyville and Northern Kentucky.

