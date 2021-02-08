Masks required in public buildings at Louisville Zoo

All guests, even if vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask inside of buildings. Guests outside do not have to wear masks but are encouraged to social distance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Louisville Zoo is now requiring mask wearing for all individuals inside of buildings beginning Monday.

The new guidelines come as Louisville Metro Government is requiring masks in all government buildings.

Buildings at the Zoo included are the Gorilla Forest, the Islands, HerpAquarium, MetaZoo and the Zoo’s gift shops. Guests outside of Zoo buildings do not have to wear masks but are encouraged to social distance.

Louisville currently has substantial transmission of COVID-19, however Mayor Greg Fischer said city officials anticipate the county reaching "red" status by Monday. In the past three weeks, COVID-19 cases have tripled.

In response to new guidelines recently released by Louisville Metro Government, the Zoo will be requiring masks inside all buildings like Gorilla Forest, the Islands, HerpAquarium, MetaZoo, Outpost, Wild Burger & the Zoo’s gift shops — effective 8/2/21. https://t.co/S4uBhAoo7i. — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) July 30, 2021

"We’re at a point we’d hoped to avoid through vaccines, which are safe, highly effective at stopping serious illness and death from COVID-19, and widely available at over 100 locations throughout Louisville," Fischer said.

The Zoo has disposable masks available for guests.

For more information, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/together.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.