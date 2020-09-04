LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tonight those with Maryville Baptist Church, in Bullitt county, specifically went against the governors recommendations and held a bible study. Just about an hour before, Governor Beshear called out churches just like this.

"We'll be taking additional steps, and those that want to openly claim that they are still going to be doing these things, knowing they are going to put people in harms way, can probably expect to see us," Beshear said.

While the parking lot looked empty, the church was definitely not. We watched more than a dozen people walk in and then out of the church, close to each other, just past 8 pm.

Today Beshear acknowledged that while most churches statewide are following protocol, around 17 are still holding mass gatherings, including Maryville Baptist.

"For those that aren't, we are working with the local officials right now to do everything we can to prevent them from happening," Beshear said.

This past Sunday, we spoke to the pastor of this church, Jack Roberts after the service, and asked him if he feels the responsibility of churchgoers safety and health falls on his shoulders.

"It does and don't think that I take it lightly. I've told my son don't come to church. I've told other folks, don't come to church, watch the live stream," Roberts said.

So while he's telling some people not to attend, he's still holding gatherings for the public.

"If you are the leader of a congregation if you are charged with protecting your flock, don't do something that will mean there are fewer people at Christmas, than the service you want to put on now, because you have died," Beshear said.

