Lyft offers 60 million free, discounted rides for people getting COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Lyft said it would offer 60 million free or discounted rides to people who are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer is to help get low-income, uninsured, and at-risk communities to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites, who might not have access to transportation.

The ridesharing company said Tuesday it has partnered with JPMorgan Chase, Anthem Inc., Epic, Centene Corporation, Modern Health, One Medical, the National Hispanic Council on Aging, the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, the National Urban League, the National Action Network, United Way and others to help with the efforts in the coming weeks.

“Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission critical to beating this virus,” Lyft Co-Founder and President, John Zimmer said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare.”

It was not immediately clear when the free or discounted rides would begin.

Suzanne McCormick, President of United Way U.S., said that a lack of safe and reliable transportation really "hinders people's ability to access basic needs like good jobs, healthy food and public benefits." She added that this program is an easy and efficient way to get individuals to their vaccine appointments.