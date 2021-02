If you were scheduled to have your COVID-19 vaccination Monday, your appointment has been canceled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Broadbent Arena, the site where the COVID-19 vaccination clinic has taken place, will be closed Monday due to winter weather.

If you had an appointment at the LouVax site, it has been canceled.

Officials said those who were affected will receive an email from LouHealthCovidVaccines@louisvilleky.gov to reschedule.

They say there are doses reserved for anyone who must reschedule.