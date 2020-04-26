LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the 30 days of Ramadan, it’s customary to offer charity work.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken front and center in the lives of Americans and the way in which the country celebrates and observes holidays.

In the Muslim community, it’s no different.

“Ramadan is a month of giving and charity and in essence the goal is that in this month we should think of us we should try to reflect more and once this month ends we should be energized and we should continue those activities throughout the rest of the year,” Dr. Muhammad Babar, Muslim Americans for Compassion, said.

He says since the pandemic hit Louisville, Islamic centers banded together and formed a COVID-19 task force.

Dr. Babar said his newly acquired task force has been hard at work since before sundown Thursday.

They’ve been providing food to nearly 200 families in the Metro area, donating 2,500 face masks to Frankfort in their efforts with PPE supplies.

Last week, the task force distributed more than 700 lunches to area hospitals.



Saturday, they made deliveries at St. Stephen Baptist Church – a new location for COVID-19 in the west end. Even though the month-long fasting, prayer and reflection will be done virtually this year, Dr. Babar says in his reflection, he’s seeing some light in this pandemic.

“Like Ramadan, this pandemic has given us the opportunity to pause and take a break from life. I think that we are spending more time with family we are doing more acts of kindness and compassion,” he said.

Next week, the group plans to deliver around 1,000 lunches to first responders, grocery workers and EMT’s.

