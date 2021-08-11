Louisville goes back to the red zone after uptick in new COVID-19 cases

According to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness associate medical director Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage reported 1,662 COVID cases and 13 deaths last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city is seeing red once again after public health officials confirmed an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

According to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness associate medical director Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage reported 1,662 COVID cases and 13 deaths last week.

The rise comes after several weeks of decreasing case numbers. In other cities, Halloween parties are being blamed for the increases.

“It takes no time at all for our numbers to go up and takes a long time for them to trail back down,” she said.

Data shows that Louisville’s incidence rate is 31 cases per 100,000.

As of Tuesday, health officials report 109 people are currently hospitalized with COVID with 28 of them in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

Since vaccines were approved for kids ages 5 to 11, LMPHW officials are reassuring the vaccines are safe and effective.

“This vaccine is really impressive because the efficacy is quite high, and the side effects are low. Last night was a great event, and we gave 122 vaccine doses including 86 children,” Hartlage said. “And although I’m a physician, my most important job is being a mom. I was happy to get my 6-year-old vaccinated there last night, and it’s a real relief for my husband and me because we have done everything we can to try and protect her.”

So far, nearly 67% of Louisville residents have received part of the vaccine while 58% have received both shots.

