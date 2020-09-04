LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior living community Treyton Oak Towers has transferred all residents who have tested or are presumed positive for the coronavirus to a local hospital amid its current outbreak.

To date, there have been 29 cases of COVID-19, 21 residents and eight staff members. The center said five residents have died.

Treyton Oak Towers said they have transferred 17 residents who had symptoms to Norton Hospital Downtown. All but one has tested positive. The decision was made with state health officials.

More than 10 employees have either tested positive for coronavirus or have COVID-19 symptoms and cannot report to work. The center said other employees have been sidelined either because of the need to care for children or other family members, or because they are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Treyton Oak said it has complied with officials' guidance, including restricting access, disinfecting, daily temperature checks and other precautions since March 9.

“We are extremely proud of our dedicated team who are working on the front line of this global pandemic,” Administrator Mike Wideman said. “They are truly saving lives.”



All residents who have died from coronavirus complications were on the skilled living floor.

Treyton Oak is currently accepting applications for certified nursing assistants, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses to meet its residents' needs.

