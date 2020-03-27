LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky Distribution Center employee in Louisville has tested positive for COVID-19. A Kroger employee in Campbellsville has also tested positive.

According to a news release, the employee has not been in the distribution center for several days.

The Kroger Distribution Center says that the safety of its associates and customers is our top priority. The distribution center has been thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized. They are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site.



Preventative measures include

We have sanitized all common areas such as bathrooms, breakroom, in addition to thorough cleaning of product storage areas.

We have staggered breaks and lunch to help with social distancing

We have added additional hand sanitizer dispensary and sanitary wipes around the building

We have added an additional sanitation associate to each shift dedicated to cleaning any touchpoint areas in the facility throughout the shifts.

We have enforced social distancing in the lunchroom, pre-shift meetings etc.

