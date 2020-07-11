Mayor: Louisville isn't where it needs to be fighting COVID-19

Mayor Greg Fischer said people should reduce their contact with people as much as possible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is heading into its 8th month of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is still not where it needs to be fighting the virus.

Fischer discussed his concern during a Facebook Live Saturday morning.

He said more focus needs to go on the basics of controlling the virus and suggested that businesses should continue to have employees work from home, if they can.

Fischer also said people should reduce their contact with people as much as possible.

Jefferson County remains in a red zone which is having around 43 cases per 100,000 since October, according to Department of Public Health and Wellness.

“You don't want to be that person, when you show up at the hospital, they say we don't have staff, we don't have capacity and that has / is happening in other cities here in America and has certainly happened worldwide as well," Mayor Fischer said.



With thanksgiving around the corner, Fischer encourages people to avoid small house gatherings and only gather with their immediate family.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist, warned the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases in Louisville and Jefferson County could put a strain on local hospitals.

In her report on Tuesday, she said the largest increases of cases were found in white populations and those who were between the ages of 15 and 34-years old.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.