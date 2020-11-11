Louisville increasing COVID-19 inspections amid spike in cases, 'red zone' status

Health department officials said they will be quadrupling the number of inspections and some will include undercover visits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is moving ahead with a new plan to enforce mask wearing and social distancing by outing businesses that ignore it all.

Metro Environmental Health manager Nick Hart said the department will be quadrupling their number of inspections and some will include undercover visits.

Officials will be focusing on peak business times – the evening and late-night hours and the weekends.

“We’re not trying to disrupt business, but we’re also trying to get a realistic idea of what it looks like during the times when the most people are out in our community,” he said.

A violation list of businesses will be published on their website of those who are complying with the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines.

Hart said they plan to visit businesses beyond bars and restaurants, including salons and retailers.

Six Sisters Boutique in NuLu said they understand why the inspections are needed.

"If anything it's just to help keep us in check as well and make sure, you know, are we doing everything correctly? Are we doing everything that we can? Because of course, we want to make sure everybody stays as safe as possible – so I think it's mainly good just to stay on top of things and just to make sure our continue community is being safe, assistant manager Sarah Freeman said.

Hart said if anyone who wants to report violations can contact MetroCall at 311.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.