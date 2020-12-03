LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Ruth Carrico with the University of Louisville sat down with Doug Proffitt to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrico, who is with the Infectious Diseases Division with UofL Medicine explains whether or not recent cancellations are an "overreaction" and what symptoms people can expect if they do contract COVID-19.

Several local schools and churches have cancelled services in an attempt to stop spreading coronavirus. Multiple people in Kentucky have contracted COVID-19, including 2 people in Jefferson County.

Listen to the interview here:

Doug also sat down with infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Schulz to answer some of your top coronavirus questions. That podcast can be found here:

