UK variant of COVID-19 reported in Louisville

While the variant does not come with harsher symptoms, Louisville's Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said it is more contagious.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While local health officials said Louisville Metro is seeing its lowest case count since November, Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said the B117 variant of COVID-19, also known as the UK variant, was identified in Jefferson County Monday.

"Just know that between [the variant], the Super Bowl and people tired of staying home, these numbers can change direction at any moment," Moyer said. "We can't let our guard down."

The health department is continuing to look into the case as Moyer said the patient was not a traveler.

Moyer recommended scheduling weekly COVID-19 tests if you travel, attend gatherings or go into work so the health department can monitor cases to help stop the spread.

While the variant does not come with harsher symptoms, Moyer said it is more contagious.

"Before, if you would've infected one or two people if you had COVID, now it's a greater number like four or six," Moyer said.

Moyer said people should be continuing to follow CDC guidelines, even if vaccinated. She also recommended either double masking or wearing a surgical mask.

"While this variant is not more deadly, more people are going to get the virus," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "As more people get the virus, more people are going to die as well. That's the real danger of these highly transmittable variants that are out there right now."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.