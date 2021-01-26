Louisville officials: Phase 1B could last until April

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said the county gets about 13,000 vaccines every week to split among sites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If Kentucky continues to receive the same amount of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said the Louisville area may not get to Phase 1C until April or May.

Moyer said there are around 130,000 residents over the age of 70. Additionally, about 10,000 first-responders and 20,000 educators must get the vaccine before moving to the next phase.

"If we get more vaccines, we promise to get through it faster," Moyer said. "I know it's so hard to be patient when you know that we are in the phase that you are supposed to be getting vaccinated...but it's going to take us months to get through all of our 70-year-olds in Jefferson County."

At this time, the health department is vaccinating educators at Broadbent Arena while local health care providers vaccinate those 70 and older. Moyer said the county gets about 13,000 vaccines every week to split among sites.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city does not expect the current supply level to change in the coming weeks, with Moyer saying they expect more as they enter Phase 1C.

Phase 1C of Kentucky's vaccination plan includes people 60 and older, anyone with major risk factors like COPD, cancer or heart disease and those described as essential workers. Moyer said the city cannot change what phase people are in, encouraging patience.

Anyone 70 or older is asked to go to their health care providers for more information on receiving a vaccine. People who do not have a provider are encouraged to sign up for Norton Healthcare's waitlist.

