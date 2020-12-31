101-year-old Louisville man receives COVID-19 vaccine

Steve Fatovic became one of the first Louisville residents to receive the vaccine from CVS Health Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky continues to roll out Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, several residents and employees at long-term care facilities in Louisville have begun receiving the vaccine.

Steve Fatovic, a 101-year-old resident at Brookdale Stonestreet, became one of the first Louisville residents to receive the vaccine from CVS Health Wednesday.

Brookdale Senior Living CEO Cindy Baier, who also received the vaccine at the clinic, said she was glad to participate in a program that could improve the outcome of their residents.

"We believe Brookdale’s participation in this program allows us the potential to have a significant impact on helping our nation’s seniors, so we are prepared to make the investment required to administer it at scale," Baier said. "This vaccination program is another step along the way to help keep our residents as safe as possible."

Previously, 100-year-old Pauline Weis stepped up to get her vaccine at Landmark of Louisville.

"I don't know how I was chosen but I'm thankful I can do it," Weis said. "I don’t have much longer on this earth I don’t think and if I have time to do it I’ll do it."

Phase 1A is expected to continue through the month of January, with Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack saying they hope to start Phase 1B around Feb. 1.

Kentucky's Phase 1A plan is focused of long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and personnel working in outpatient, inpatient, dental or home-based health care. Walgreens and CVS have been administering the vaccine to over 30 health care facilities in the state.

Stack said the state is emphasizing deaths in its vaccination plans, noting that 75% of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky are people 70 and older.

Phase 1B will focus on those 70 or older, first responders and K-12 school personnel.

