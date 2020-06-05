LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who was recently discharged from UofL Hospital and was celebrated is sharing her experience beating COVID-19.
LaTranza Hicks went to the hospital on March 28 after suffering headaches, extreme fatigue and loss of taste.
“It was real scary – I know that. Just couldn’t move, it was like your whole body was weak. I could barely dress myself to go to the hospital. It was just strange,” she said.
After a month in the hospital, which included time on a ventilator, Hicks was discharged to Frazier Rehab where she’s been working on improving her breathing, balance and endurance.
The rehab center has created a dedicated COVID-19 unit where patients have their own room and therapy space.
Frazier Rehab has helped 7 patients so far.
Medical staff from UofL Health had a survivor's parade for Hicks. She was cheered on by nurses and doctors as she made her way to Frazier Rehab.
RELATED: Green River Correctional facility's positive coronavirus cases are almost half of Kentucky's single day total
RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates: Gov. Beshear confirms largest single-day of cases with 600-plus, many linked to Kentucky jail
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.