LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who was recently discharged from UofL Hospital and was celebrated is sharing her experience beating COVID-19.

LaTranza Hicks went to the hospital on March 28 after suffering headaches, extreme fatigue and loss of taste.

“It was real scary – I know that. Just couldn’t move, it was like your whole body was weak. I could barely dress myself to go to the hospital. It was just strange,” she said.

After a month in the hospital, which included time on a ventilator, Hicks was discharged to Frazier Rehab where she’s been working on improving her breathing, balance and endurance.

The rehab center has created a dedicated COVID-19 unit where patients have their own room and therapy space.

Frazier Rehab has helped 7 patients so far.

AMAZING! This patient at UofL Hospital is one step closer to going home after being in the hospital for a month battling COVID-19! Posted by WHAS11 News on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Medical staff from UofL Health had a survivor's parade for Hicks. She was cheered on by nurses and doctors as she made her way to Frazier Rehab.

RELATED: Green River Correctional facility's positive coronavirus cases are almost half of Kentucky's single day total

RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates: Gov. Beshear confirms largest single-day of cases with 600-plus, many linked to Kentucky jail

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.