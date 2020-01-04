LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer has a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

According to a news release, the officer last worked a shift on March 24 and, after experiencing symptoms, was tested by the officer's doctor the next day.

The officer was notified Wednesday that the test was positive. The officer continues self-isolating at home.

Metro Corrections says they are in communication with Louisville Metro Health & Wellness and working to identify and notify individuals who worked with the officer recently.

The department also is cleaning and sanitizing the officer’s work area.

