Louisville woman finally home after losing legs in COVID-19 battle

A 40-year-old woman is out of the hospital today after being admitted last year for Covid like symptoms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cheers filled Baptist East Hospital Friday as coworkers and clients with Down Syndrome Louisville cheered on 40-year-old Brianna Heitzman, who was released after being away from friends and family for five months.

"You don't have to cry, okay," Heitzman said to one of her clients.

Heitzman was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 October 12. Weeks later, she was put on a ventilator.

"The next thing I remember is being woke up to tell me that I was going to lose my legs," Heitzman said.

In early December, doctors had to amputate Heitzman's legs. Later, some of her fingers were also amputated. Her family had to make tough decisions through phone calls or video chats.

"She's in the hospital alone and we can't see her," said her father Brian Heitzman.

Heitzman's journey highlighted the helplessness most families go through when their loved one is alone, fighting for their life.

"You never think that your family member is going to be like this," her sister Aleigha Mills said. "You never think that it's going to do this to your family."

Heitzman said she had her family and dogs relying on her to get better, pushing herself to overcome any adversity.

"I can do a lot of things that I couldn't do before, because I'm determined," Heitzman said.

As walked out of Baptist East, Heitzman loaded into her wheelchair accessible van, bought with money she received from a GoFundMe campaign. The thing she's looking forward to most? A home-cooked meal.

"I'm ready for a new normal," Heitzman said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.