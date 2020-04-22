LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the best ways to combat the spread of COVID-19 is by social distancing and staying at home. The Louisville Urban League is using a social media campaign to challenge teenagers and young adults to abide by these rules, and those who participate have a chance to score some cash.

The “Louisville versus Da Rona” challenge is a collaboration between the Louisville Urban League, the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, the Bail Project and the Rondo Foundation. Whether you’re a dancer, singer or you like to read, this challenge is for you.

“It’s an opportunity to show that you are staying at home and encouraging others to do the same so we can all protect each other and keep each other safe,” said Dr. Kish Cumi Price. Dr. Price is the director of education policy and programming for the Louisville Urban League.

Getting involved is easy: Follow the Urban League on social media, tag them in your video showing how you’re beating the coronavirus by social distancing and use the hashtag #LouisvilleVsDaRona. The video must be public and family-friendly.

One person will be selected to win a $50 prize each day through the first week of May and a grand prize winner will be chosen on May 1. Kentucky Intentional Sounds is funding this project and whoever wins will get the money electronically.

“It’s important that we shed some light on [teens], give this time to show some love because we’re all focusing on the babies but the teenagers get forgotten about,” said Louisville Urban League Youth Development and Education Specialist Rodney Webb.

The “Louisville Versus Da Rona” challenge is for two different age groups: 13-17 years old and 18-24 years old. The Urban League hopes the challenge will give Louisville’s youth something to have fun with at home, especially since many of them are missing major milestones because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seniors that may not be able to graduate, may not be able to have a prom sendoff…the least we can do is give them some type of fun they can do from home,” Webb said.

