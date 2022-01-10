COVID-19 updates for Kentucky; Here's what's happening now amid virus and omicron surge

"It should shock you," Beshear said. "If we don't take this seriously, people die."

Tuesday, Jan. 11

The Oldham County School Board voted Monday to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in all buildings for the next two weeks during the day and at their enrichment centers.

JCPS and Borden-Henryville districts move to NTI for at least the next week.

The Kentucky Department of Health reports 651,165 confirmed cases, and 10,913 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of those, 3,784 are new cases and 13 new deaths.

The positivity rate is still 26.33%.

There are currently 8,836 (66.8%) people hospitalized and 1,261(87.2%) in intensive care.

Only 673 people are on ventilators.

Jefferson County is reporting 159,957 total cases.

Omicron COVID vaccine by March?

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant will soon be ready.

During an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Bourla said the vaccine "will be ready in March” and his company has already begun manufacturing doses.

Pfizer's CEO acknowledged that he doesn't know whether the omicron-specific vaccine will be needed or how it'll be used, but if there's a need there will be doses ready once approved.

Monday, Jan. 10

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference Jan. 10 there were 52,603 total cases last week.

Over the weekend 11,985 cases and 53 deaths were reported.

According to Beshear one in four people are testing positive and the positivity rate is now 26.33%.

"It should shock you," Beshear said. "If we don't take this seriously, people die. And not just people who contract COVID. People who have heart attacks, people who have strokes, people who are in car accidents because beds are taken up, taken up primarily by unvaccinated Kentuckians leaving no room for those that need other help."

