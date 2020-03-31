LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is extending the deadline to apply for funding to help with energy bills.

The former deadline was March 31; however, income-eligible residents now have until April 30 to apply.

“The extended deadline is great news,” said Tameka Laird, director of Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, which administers LIHEAP locally as Louisville’s community action agency. “Our goal is that everyone who is eligible for LIHEAP, and in need of assistance, apply for this program.”

Applicants must be Jefferson County residents with a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines (e.g. for a household of four, the gross monthly income cannot exceed $2,790.00).

Residents who have received a current LG&E bill with a Past Due Balance may also be eligible to apply.



LIHEAP Crisis operates on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted or through April 30, 2020, whichever comes first.





Modified service delivery for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)



Since March 18, all six LIHEAP offices have been closed for walk-in clients in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can still apply for LIHEAP by mail or utilizing Drop Boxes in front of the six LIHEAP offices.



LIHEAP required documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP Family Profile form and the Remote Processing form, should be mailed as soon as possible and postmarked no later than April 30, 2020, to the central LIHEAP office at the following address: Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services offices at the following address: The Edison Center, Attn: LIHEAP, 701 W. Ormsby, Suite 201, Louisville, KY 40203.



LIHEAP paperwork can also be dropped off at secure DropBox sites in the front lobby of each of the six LIHEAP processing sites. A copy of the required documentation is advisable but if original information is mailed, the LIHEAP staff will return to the applicant by mail. LIHEAP applications will be processed by LIHEAP staff and mailed back to the recipient.



LIHEAP Drop Boxes are available at the following locations:

· Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 W Market St., 40212

· South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215

· Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211

· Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210

· Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218

· Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258



For more a full list of required documentation, LIHEAP eligibility, and other more instructions, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP. Residents may also call the automated LIHEAP information line at 991-8391 or visit www.louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.



Individuals who require more information can contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000, email metro.311@louisvilleky.gov, tweet @LouMetro311, Web: loiusvilleky.gov/tell311, or download the free Mobile Louisville Metro 311 app from the website. Residents can also call Metro United Way’s 2-1-1 help referral service.

